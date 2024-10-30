What is William Blair’s Estimate for Portillo’s Q3 Earnings?

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Portillo’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillo’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

PTLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens cut Portillo’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Portillo’s stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $952.99 million, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Portillo’s has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.44 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Portillo’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter worth about $942,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 14.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,604,000 after acquiring an additional 700,583 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

