What is William Blair’s Forecast for TYL FY2024 Earnings?

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Tyler Technologies in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $7.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.13. The consensus estimate for Tyler Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TYL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.62.

Shares of TYL opened at $613.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $631.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $585.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,042,738.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,787,122. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $16,890,717 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

