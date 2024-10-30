William Blair Cuts Earnings Estimates for Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $42.86 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $1,829,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $400,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.