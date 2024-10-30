William Blair Issues Negative Outlook for Carvana Earnings

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CVNA. Wedbush upped their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carvana from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.29.

Shares of CVNA opened at $208.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.56 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11. Carvana has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $209.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.38.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $3,181,144.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,442,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,531,896,487.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $3,181,144.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,442,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,896,487.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 41,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $8,237,127.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,688,561.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,805,891 shares of company stock worth $469,633,185 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Carvana by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,776,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,833 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 12.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,701,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,888,000 after purchasing an additional 323,153 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

