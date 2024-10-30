William Blair Issues Optimistic Estimate for BJRI Earnings

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

BJRI stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.12. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CEO C Bradford Richmond purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,007. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 142.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

