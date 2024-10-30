Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) COO David A. Dykstra Sells 15,492 Shares

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $1,789,016.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,808.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $115.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.62.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.85%.

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wintrust Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 93.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 81,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 39,181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.