Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 5.8% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.9% in the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 80,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Xylem by 10.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Xylem by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.67.

NYSE XYL opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.31.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

