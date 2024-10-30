Zigup (LON:ZIG) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 356 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 361 ($4.68), with a volume of 122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 359.50 ($4.66).

Zigup Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 378.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £799.13 million, a PE ratio of 665.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zigup news, insider Philip Vincent sold 63,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.19), for a total value of £252,056 ($326,878.49). 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zigup

Zigup Plc engages in the provision of mobility solutions and automotive services to business and personal customers in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers vehicle provision services which includes vehicle rental, service, and maintenance services through vans, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and specialist vehicles with refrigerated, traffic management, and support; and fleet support and services comprising service scheduling, telematics, driver liaison, training, and downtime management, as well as electric vehicle (EV) fleet consulting and charging, and solar installation for businesses and consumers.

