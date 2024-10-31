3,155 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 56.2% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.47.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on LW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

