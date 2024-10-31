3,621 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,621 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 85.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 589.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 238.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 688.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.22, for a total transaction of $524,512.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,844,375.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.87, for a total value of $697,094.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,315. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.22, for a total transaction of $524,512.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,980 shares in the company, valued at $8,844,375.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF opened at $217.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.14 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $274.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.78.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.75.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

