43,684 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 2.15% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the 2nd quarter worth $3,471,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,371,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AAPR opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $26.29.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF — 2 Yr to April 2026 (AAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

