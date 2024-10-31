4,663 Shares in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,700 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4,419.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 716,320 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,067,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 517,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,971,000 after buying an additional 363,736 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 417,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after buying an additional 302,371 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.
CPB stock opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
