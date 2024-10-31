4,663 Shares in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,700 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4,419.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 716,320 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,067,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 517,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,971,000 after buying an additional 363,736 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 417,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after buying an additional 302,371 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB stock opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.