abrdn plc Boosts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

abrdn plc increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,167,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $46,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 30,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of LKQ by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 346,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 24.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 75,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 28.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 3.8% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 140,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of LKQ opened at $37.31 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

