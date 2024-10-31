abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,119,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307,511 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $45,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 223,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.6 %

OHI opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

