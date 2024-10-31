abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

abrdn plc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $33,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $101.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.81 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.62.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

