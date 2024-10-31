abrdn plc Has $36.19 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

abrdn plc raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.21% of FactSet Research Systems worth $36,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,873.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after buying an additional 115,561 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,952 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $38,909,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,113,000 after acquiring an additional 41,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $453.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catrina Harding sold 453 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $184,805.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $310,049.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,815 shares of company stock worth $11,635,501 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

