abrdn plc Has $41.21 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $41,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $452.79 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $276.19 and a one year high of $480.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.50.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

