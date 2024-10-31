abrdn plc Purchases 98,729 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,729 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.20% of Kimco Realty worth $30,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 613.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 378.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $24.02 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus raised Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.55.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,473.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

