abrdn plc Sells 4,884 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $41,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.5 %

TMUS opened at $222.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.29 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,261 shares of company stock worth $72,263,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

