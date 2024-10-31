abrdn plc Sells 583,729 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,729 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $33,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 671.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 721,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 627,979 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,882,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,079,000 after acquiring an additional 246,983 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 484,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 59,613 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.44 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.38%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

