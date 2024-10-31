Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 10.6 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $148.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.07 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.