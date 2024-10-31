Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 952.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 31.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.