Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after buying an additional 6,805,982 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $116.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $460.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.39.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

