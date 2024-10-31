Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.31%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

