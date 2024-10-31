Allworth Financial LP Sells 339 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

