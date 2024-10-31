American Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $392.60 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.61 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $389.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.03.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

