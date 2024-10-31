Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.29.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AND shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight Capital cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$161.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.9331337 earnings per share for the current year.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
