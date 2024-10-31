Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 820.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST opened at $313.36 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $413.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.28.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.46%.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

