Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 2,920 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,438,000 after acquiring an additional 129,289 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 242.0% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,034,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,505,000 after acquiring an additional 731,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,470,000 after acquiring an additional 32,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,471,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,500.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

NYSE:WD opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.10. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $116.51.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 100.39%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.