Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 518,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $78.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.63. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.