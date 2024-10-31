Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $338,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after buying an additional 744,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI opened at $59.21 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.