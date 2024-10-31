Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $354,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,164,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $419,123,000 after acquiring an additional 104,328 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 126,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 73,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 333,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

YUM opened at $133.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.42 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.98.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Bank of America cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Read Our Latest Report on YUM

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,947,485.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,947,485.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,955,351.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,673 shares of company stock valued at $13,918,095 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.