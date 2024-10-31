Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $405,000 Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. TPG GP A LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.4% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 899,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,017,000 after buying an additional 133,607 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,481,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 36.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,195,000 after purchasing an additional 94,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $62,466,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,284,216.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $289,026.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,360.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

Vail Resorts stock opened at $168.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.13 and its 200-day moving average is $183.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.14 and a fifty-two week high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 147.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.22.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

