Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 1,188.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 703.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 14.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

CIM stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.50 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 87.06%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

