Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,729,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,524,213.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GNL stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $203.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.72%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

