Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 176.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 283.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

