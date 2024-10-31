Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of BKSC stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $15.02.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Increases Dividend

About Bank of South Carolina

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from Bank of South Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.