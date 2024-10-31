Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Price

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CEMEX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.87.

CX stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 400,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 36.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

