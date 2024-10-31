Bay Rivers Group Purchases 94 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.3% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $386.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.44 and its 200 day moving average is $155.32. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

