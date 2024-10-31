Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

