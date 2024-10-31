Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BAYRY
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.