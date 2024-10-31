Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $116.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $460.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.66 and a 200-day moving average of $116.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.