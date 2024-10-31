Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.58 million during the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties Price Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties Dividend Announcement

About Boston Pizza Royalties

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

Featured Articles

