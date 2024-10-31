Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $55.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

