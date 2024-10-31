Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Decreased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

