Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY24 guidance at $5.33-$5.45 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPK opened at $120.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.79. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

In related news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $1,094,037.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $949,702.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

