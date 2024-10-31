China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,692 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 103.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in DexCom by 100.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in DexCom by 492.2% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.59.

DexCom Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $71.80 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $96.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.