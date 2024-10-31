China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,163 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,683,000 after purchasing an additional 243,167 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 29,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.97. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

