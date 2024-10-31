China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,064 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 111.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $82.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

