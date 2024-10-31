China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,371 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,338,000 after buying an additional 54,107 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,857,000 after acquiring an additional 45,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,173,000 after purchasing an additional 705,795 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,170,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after purchasing an additional 399,646 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 836,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,908,000 after purchasing an additional 244,190 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.75. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $72.29.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). Analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $298,314.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,458 shares in the company, valued at $11,690,916.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,624,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,434,487 shares in the company, valued at $58,268,861.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $298,314.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,690,916.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,665 shares of company stock worth $7,058,635. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Further Reading

