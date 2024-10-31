China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,118 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VERA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $227,027,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $103,189,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 90.8% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,231,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,571,000 after purchasing an additional 586,410 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 130.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,387,000 after purchasing an additional 569,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,653,000 after purchasing an additional 515,106 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $49,445.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,395.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $720,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,553 shares in the company, valued at $6,318,490.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $49,445.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,395.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,398 shares of company stock worth $4,376,163 over the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

VERA stock opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.43.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VERA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VERA

About Vera Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.